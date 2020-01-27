Former city attorney laid to rest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is mourning the loss of former city attorney James Blackburn.
He passed away on January 22nd following a brief illness. Blackburn served as City Attorney for a total of 47 years. He held that position until 2012.
“Jimmy made Savannah," said Michael Brown, former Savannah city manager. "The best of Savannah, whether it’s neighborhood housing, anything about the city, Jimmy made it possible by looking out for the law.”
A funeral service was held on Monday morning at 11 a.m. at Ardsley Park Baptist Church. He will be buried in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
He leaves behind his wife of 72 years, two sons, a daughter-in-law, six grandchildren, and a sister-in-law.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.