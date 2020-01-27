Free tax resource available to seven counties in S.C.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Residents in seven counties across the South Carolina Lowcountry can come to free tax events and make sure they are getting the most money back possible.
All they must do is make sure they bring social security cards for everyone on the refund, a photo ID, and any tax documents they already have.
For Beaufort County residents, tax season can mean getting a little extra money back that can make the difference in a comfortable year. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is a government funded non-profit that helps working families navigate the tax season.
The service is available to residents in seven counties: Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton, Colleton, Allendale, Barnwell and Bamburg.
Residents in those counties can get free tax assistance if they come to the events. The program is meant to help working families and individuals. Volunteers say they do it because they think it's the right thing to do.
"All of our volunteers are trained by the IRS. They are certified by the IRS and they know exactly how much more money is due to these working families and individuals. I mean it can truly be the difference in paying $70 versus getting $3,000, which is a true story of what happened last year,” Lowcountry VITA Program Coordinator Theresa Jackson said.
This resource is available throughout the tax season. VITA says even though you must wait the seven to nine days to get the tax return, they will make sure you get as much money as possible.
