Gov. Kemp seeking $70 million for Savannah Convention Center expansion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A building that is already standing in Savannah is on a list to get a new expansion.
Governor Brian Kemp wants to borrow $70 million to expand the Savannah Convention Center.
In the end, the state wants to double the current exhibit hall, add a new ballroom and meeting rooms, and add more parking.
Governor Kemp is asking for $900 million in all for construction and equipment around the state.
Other key projects in his plan include a new headquarters for the Department of Public Safety, a new science and engineering research building at UGA, a new building for Georgia Tech, and diverting funding to school districts to help with construction projects.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.