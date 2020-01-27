Gov. Kemp seeking $70 million for Savannah Convention Center expansion

By WTOC Staff | January 27, 2020 at 8:27 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 8:27 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A building that is already standing in Savannah is on a list to get a new expansion.

Governor Brian Kemp wants to borrow $70 million to expand the Savannah Convention Center.

In the end, the state wants to double the current exhibit hall, add a new ballroom and meeting rooms, and add more parking.

Governor Kemp is asking for $900 million in all for construction and equipment around the state.

Other key projects in his plan include a new headquarters for the Department of Public Safety, a new science and engineering research building at UGA, a new building for Georgia Tech, and diverting funding to school districts to help with construction projects.

