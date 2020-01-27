Hundreds attend Oysters on the Bluff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A local nonprofit hosted its biggest and only fundraiser of the year on Sunday, the Chatham-Savannah Citizen Advocacy Oysters on the Bluff!
Hundreds of people turned out for a beautiful afternoon on the water at the Isle of Hope Marina for the event. There was live music, raffle items, and of course, plenty of steamed oysters. Morning Break’s Cyreia Sandlin caught up with the people behind the event who explained why it’s so important to help those in our community.
“This is one of the few times when people who love citizen advocacy get together and we celebrate community and this is also our only fundraising event of the year," said Ashley O’Brien with Chatham-Savannah Citizen Advocacy. "We recruit local people as citizen advocates on behalf of people with developmental disabilities in Savannah. We make one-to-one matches and we support the matches.”
Chatham-Savannah Citizen Advocacy has been serving our area for 40 years.
