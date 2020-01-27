Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SOLDIER KILLED-FLAGS
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in honor of a 22-year-old soldier who died in Syria. Cooper ordered the flags be flown at half-staff starting Monday in honor of Spc. Antonio Moore of Wilmington. The Defense Department says he died Friday while conducting route-clearing operations in Syria. Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, based in Knightdale. Flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Feb. 2. Other groups are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff as a show of respect.
AP-US-RESTAURANT-SHOOTING-NORTH-CAROLINA
Police: 6 people shot at party at North Carolina restaurant
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Police say six people were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting inside a restaurant in North Carolina. The Salisbury Police Department said Sunday via social media that one person among the six was seriously hurt but is hospitalized in stable condition. Three people who were not shot still received medical treatment for other reasons. The shooting occurred shortly after midnight following a party at Thelma's Down Home Cooking in Salisbury. No arrests have been announced.
FUEL SPILL-CRASH
Officials: Overturned tanker causes 'major fuel spill'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina fire department says there has been a major fuel spill after a tractor trailer overturned. News outlets report a driver ran a stop sign and hit the fuel truck Sunday night in Charlotte. The truck turned over on its side as a result of the crash. It's unclear exactly how much fuel has spilled. Officials closed a road near Interstate 485 to clean up the spill. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. The driver of the tractor trailer is being treated for injuries not considered life threatening. The condition of the other driver wasn't immediately reported.
FAMILY KILLED
Authorities: Family of 5 found dead in eastern N Carolina
VANCEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A couple and three children were found dead in their home in eastern North Carolina in what authorities say likely was a murder-suicide. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told multiple media outlets that investigators found the five on Friday afternoon in their Vanceboro home. He identified the adults killed as Michael Jay Ireland and his wife, April, and three children ages 8 months, 3 years old and 4 years old. Hughes said the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, pending the autopsy results. He added that there's no continuing threat to the community. Hughes said he expects to have more information Monday.
AFRICAN AMERICAN CHILDREN'S BOOK
Children's book teaches African American history in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new book by the founding director of North Carolina African American Heritage Commission teaches children about the history of African Americans’ contributions to the state. A news release from the state Department of Natural and Cultural resource says the book titled “My N.C. from A to Z” was written by Michelle Lanier, who advocated for legislation that created the commission. She then served as its founding executive director. Each letter represents African American people and places rooted in North Carolina. For example, B stands for Black Wall Street, a Durham area where African American enterprise thrived in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
UNITED STATES-SYRIA-SOLDIER KILLED
Defense Department: Soldier dies in accident in Syria
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department says a 22-year-old soldier from North Carolina has died in a rollover accident in Syria. The department said Saturday that Spc. Antonio I. Moore of Wilmington, North Carolina, died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, during the accident while conducting route-clearing operations. The incident is under investigation. Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, in Knightdale, North Carolina.
WAKE FOREST-CAMPUS TENSION
Racist threats rattle students, faculty at university
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three months after he and other faculty members received threatening emails, the chairman of Wake Forest University's sociology department is awaiting word from the school on how it will address those threats. Joseph Soares says neither the FBI nor Wake Forest police have offered any clues as to who sent the racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic emails to him and others in his department, and to several other departments at the university. In all, a dozen emails were sent out. Soares called it the most stressful experience of his academic life. Through a spokeswoman, the university president declined to be interviewed about the episode.
POLICE-MAN DIES
Man dies when Maryland officers respond to call for help
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man died after an encounter with police officers that involved a stun gun. Multiple media outlets report the four Baltimore County officers involved in the call have been placed on administrative leave in connection with the death of Gamel Antonio Brown of Owings Mills. Police say the 30-year-old Brown was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he went into cardiac arrest after officers responded to a call at a home for an injured person. Police haven't said whether police used a Taser against Brown.