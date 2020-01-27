Monday: Wettest Before Mid-Morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 40s to near 50°. You’ll need a jacket. But, there isn’t much of a wind chill.
Scattered showers are dropping rain across the area and are forecast to be most widespread before 9 a.m. or so Expect a damp morning commute. Grab an umbrella or rain jacket and use extra caution driving on the roads this morning.
Rain diminishes later this morning and a mostly-dry forecast is expected later today. Temps peak near 60° this afternoon under plenty of clouds. The forecast clears out tonight as chilly temps return; some wake up to 30s Tuesday morning.
Our next chance of rain arrives later Wednesday into Thursday; another later Friday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
