One arrested in connection with Pine Street shooting in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police say that one person is in jail after a quick investigation into a shooting on Pine Street.
Patrol officers heard gunshots coming from the Pine Street area on Saturday afternoon. Officers found a 31-year-old man that was shot in the face. That man has since been treated and released.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a Chevrolet Impala attempting to leave the area. The Impala backed away from the officers quickly before the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot. That man was later identified as 28-year-old Courtney Spann. He was arrested only a short distance away from the scene. Several rifles were discovered in the back seat.
Police say they found multiple rifle and pistol shell casings on scene. Three cars and a home were also struck by gunfire. A further investigation found drug evidence at the Pine Street home, along with several rifles.
Spann is currently being held at the Bulloch County Jail. He is charged with four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Obstruction.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with any information come forward. You can contact Detective Jodie Tanner at 912-764-9911.
