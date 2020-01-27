Savannah chefs to participate in Charleston Wine and Food Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A lot of Savannah restaurants are well known to locals and visitors to our city. The attention paid to the Savannah food scene will continue to grow with three local chefs being invited to take their talents to Marion Square.
That square will soon be transformed for the Charleston Wine and Food Festival.
Chris Hathcock of Husk Savannah, Nick Wilbur of the Fat Radish, and Cheryl Day of Back in the Day Bakery will each participate in multiple events at the five-day festival in March. They will have an opportunity to demonstrate some of the cooking talents that have established Savannah as one of the most popular foodie destinations in the South.
They also will use their time at a festival that will include nearly 100 different tasting events chefs to promote Savannah’s reputation for food and the many restaurants responsible for it.
“It’s one of the bigger food and wine festivals in the southeast and it’s getting to be pretty world-renowned,” said Hathcock. “It’s great for Savannah because we have something to say too, we’re a burgeoning food city and it’s an honor to go up there and represent.”
The 15th annual Charleston Wine and Food Festival is scheduled for March fourth through the eighth.
