Savannah city leaders head to Atlanta to review new arena design plans, tour sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city council members will be in Atlanta on Monday to review design plans for the new Savannah Arena.
It’s a project set to cost the city more than $165 million, and the design of the arena has been a hot topic for many years.
City council members meet with designers of Perkins and Will architecture and design firm while in Atlanta. They are expected to look over and discuss the design plans.
Former city council members broke ground on the new arena last September. It's being built in Savannah's Canal District, which is in West Savannah near West Gwinnett and Stiles avenues.
The last time WTOC reported on the arena, city leaders were feeling uneasy about the exterior design of the building. They approved the final look for it almost two weeks after the groundbreaking.
Now, the architects will have their chance to meet with Savannah’s new city council members and discuss further plans.
The city of Savannah would like to open the new arena by February of 2022, which means the current city council will most likely be the ones to cut the ribbon on the new venue.
While they are in Atlanta, city council members will also get an opportunity to look at Atlanta’s Fourth Ward Park. It’s a green space that includes around 17-acres with several amenities for locals and tourists to enjoy. They will also get a tour of the Atlanta BeltLine and the City Springs Municipal Complex in Sandy Springs.
WTOC’s Wright Gazaway is planning to spend part of the day with the city council members. He will bring highlights from Monday’s meeting later on THE News.
