Savannah man out on bond after CNT arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man is out on bond after an investigation by the Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team.
CNT, along with Savannah Police’s Crime Suppression Unit, executed a search warrant at a home on East 70th Street, in the South Garden neighborhood.
Officers found ecstasy, marijuana, and various other drug paraphernalia. They also located three guns, including an AR-15, as well as more than $1,100, and 17 pit bulls, most of which were puppies.
CNT arrested 36-year-old Ralph McBride. McBride was charged with multiple felony charges, including Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Additional charges are expected.
A tipster told police that McBride was selling drugs from the home, was a felon with guns, and was breeding pit bulls.
CNT Director Everett Regan said, “This case highlights the successful outcome we see when the community and law enforcement work collectively to stop criminal activity.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.