Savannah Police Chief shares plans to address growing violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah’s police chief wants the community to help when it comes to preventing crime.
That was one of the goals Chief Roy Minter shared at the Savannah Branch NAACP’s mass meeting on Sunday.
He also shared ways his department plans to address the growing violence in the community.
One of those ways is adding lights to high crime areas.
Chief Minter says improved lighting decreases crime, as he has seen in other cities.
Another initiative is finding "community involvement volunteers"
Minter described them as “violence interrupters,” people that are respected in the community, who can help resolve conflicts.
“We need to stop the violence and here’s why- I know you, you know me. We have that type of that relationship, and you know where I stand and I need you to stand with me in doing something about the violence in this community.”
Minter added the department is putting an emphasis on preventing violence instead of reacting to it after it happens.
