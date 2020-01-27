Tybee Island Restaurant Week promises special menus at low cost

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Restaurant Week is in full swing. Several restaurants are offering up a special menu at a low cost.
Every restaurant that participates will be offering a three-course meal. Participating restaurants include 80 E. Gastro Pub, AJ’s Dockside, Chamacos Tacos and Surf and several others.
This is an opportunity for the restaurants to try new items they plan to put on the menu in the new season. For those who want to try a new restaurant, it’s a great way to do so at a cheaper cost. The dinners are between $20 and $30 and you don’t need a ticket-just an empty stomach!
“The whole island in January is a bit off season," said Eric Liebtag, chef and owner of Salt Island Fish and Beer. "We’re a bit slow, so restaurant week interjects a little bit of energy back into the restaurants. We pick up about 50-60 more people a week.”
Feb. 1 is the last day you can come and enjoy these special menu items for a low price.
For participating locations and more information, please click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.