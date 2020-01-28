Art show this weekend on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Local artists will gather at the Burton 4H Center on Tybee Island to show and sell their work.
Both art and craft items will be highlighted Saturday and Sunday at the free show that the host organization, the Tybee Tourist, hopes will attract even more people to the island and its businesses.
“Our typical art show is between 18 to 23 artists that participate and that ranges from soaps to wood carving to paintings to jewelry," said William Bernzo, East of the Lazaretto Art Show. "A high percentage of them are not in the galleries, so this is their chance to get shown. It’s very eclectic, it’s very different. We span the wide range of everything that is out here and around. Our whole venue is to get people here, get them into Tybee, get them to of course come and see our show, but after that, there’s a lot on Tybee to do.”
The show is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
It’s free to attend and free to park.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.