Art show this weekend on Tybee Island

“Our typical art show is between 18 to 23 artists that participate and that ranges from soaps to wood carving to paintings to jewelry," said William Bernzo, East of the Lazaretto Art Show. "A high percentage of them are not in the galleries, so this is their chance to get shown. It’s very eclectic, it’s very different. We span the wide range of everything that is out here and around. Our whole venue is to get people here, get them into Tybee, get them to of course come and see our show, but after that, there’s a lot on Tybee to do.”