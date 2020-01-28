Body found following report of man jumping off Amtrak train in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a body has been found following a report of a man jumping off an Amtrak train in Colleton County.
Coroner Richard Harvey identified the man as 38-year-old Nathaniel Callahan of Charleston.
Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials say their units as well as deputies responded to the area of Wiess Lane at the railroad tracks north of the Green Pond community on Sunday night.
Authorities responded after CSX authorities alerted emergency responders that a male passenger of an Amtrak train had reportedly jumped off of the train.
“Emergency personnel began searching the area as CSX called back and reported another train reported seeing a shoe between the tracks near Hope Plantation Lane in Jacksonboro,” CCFR officials said."Units relocated to the Jacksonboro Community, six miles south of Wiess Lane and began walking the railroad tracks in both directions."
According to a report, the sheriff’s office deployed a drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera and located the man’s body half a mile south of the Hope Plantation Lane crossing.
Law enforcement is investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.
