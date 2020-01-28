Candler Co. deputies make arrest after man fled traffic stop

Deputies with Candler County lead a suspect into a car. (Source: Candler County Sheriff's Office)
January 28, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 1:32 PM

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Candler County deputies arrested a man they say fled a traffic stop on I-16 at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say the suspect crashed his car on Jerry’s Road in Aline and fled from the area on foot. Deputies, assisted by K-9 teams from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, searched the area through the morning. The suspect was eventually found on a property that was west of the Metter Airport.

Deputies say the suspect was also wanted from Richmond County in Georgia.

