CCPD searching for missing man last seen on Lake Chapel North

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man.
Norman Way, Jr. was last seen on Lake Chapel North near Berwick Boulevard at about 9 a.m. Monday.
Way Jr. is described as a 60-year-old black male, 6’3” tall and weighs about 230 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray and black sweatpants and a gray shirt.
He may be traveling towards Jesup, Ga.
If you see Mr. Way or have any information about his whereabouts call 911 to report the information to police.
