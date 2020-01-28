The Citadel looks to end streak vs Wofford

SENIOR STUDS: The Citadel's Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively accounted for 35 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 29.2 percent of the 171 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 37 over the last five games. He's also converted 95.4 percent of his free throws this season.