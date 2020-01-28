Critz Tybee Run Fest to impact 3 days of traffic on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s time for the 2020 Critz Tybee Run Fest.
The annual event will take place Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Traffic will be impacted on Tybee Island during the event beginning as early as 3 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, according to the City of Tybee Island.
Races will begin at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday and will last until late afternoon, depending on the pace of the last runner.
Road congestion is expected on Butler Avenue from 14th Street to 17th Street during all races on Friday and Saturday. No parking zones will be set up on 15th Street, Tybrisa Street and the 16th Street parking lot along Strand Avenue up to 17th Street. The no-parking zones will be in effect beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday morning in the parking lot, and beginning at 3 a.m. Friday morning on affected streets.
Complete road closures will be on both 15th and Tybrisa Streets for the duration of the race, beginning Friday at 3 a.m. and reopening Saturday afternoon following clean-up.
The following areas will have road restrictions as racers pass through:
Highway 80
- The right/slow lane from Byers Avenue to Battery Drive on Highway 80, westbound side only
- The parking lane from Lewis Avenue to Miller Avenue on the south side of Highway 80
- Butler Avenue/Hwy. 80 in each direction from Tybrisa Street to 2nd Avenue
Lewis Avenue One lane on Lewis will be closed for only the length of time it takes for the race to pass.
Tybee South End Friday: 18th Street, 6th/7th Avenue, parts of Chatham Avenue, 12th Street, 2nd Avenue, Lovell Avenue; Saturday: 5th Avenue, Lewis Avenue, Miller Avenue, Butler Avenue.
Tybee North End The Saturday half marathon route will include the same streets as previous years with the addition of the entire length of Bay Street and Byers. Runners will access Highway 80 via Byers.
For additional race information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.