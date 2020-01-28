Critz Tybee Run Fest to impact 3 days of traffic on Tybee Island

Road congestion is expected on Butler Avenue from 14th Street to 17th Street during all races on Friday and Saturday. No parking zones will be set up on 15th Street, Tybrisa Street and the 16th Street parking lot along Strand Avenue up to 17th Street. The no-parking zones will be in effect beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday morning in the parking lot, and beginning at 3 a.m. Friday morning on affected streets.