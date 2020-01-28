Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 1-28-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather today. We'll have sunny and mild weather. Low pressure will pass to our south into Florida Wednesday. This will bring showers late Wednesday into early Thursday. Another low pressure will pass to our south Saturday. This brings another chance for showers late Friday. High pressure returns for the weekend.
Today will be sunny and mild, highs 60-64.Tonight will be clear, lows 37-45.
Wednesday will start mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers late, highs 60-64.
Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will start mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers through 6am then partly cloudy, highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the low 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 40.
Saturday will be see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 40s.
Sunday will mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 70.
