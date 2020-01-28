3 dogs dead, family displaced after Hinesville home fire

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville house fire displaced two men and killed three dogs on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Coastal News Service.
Hinesville Fire Department Capt. Robert Kitchings said a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the mobile home. He says fire fighters were called to the home, located in Shady Oaks mobile home park on the 1100 block of West Oglethorpe Highway, around 3 p.m.
Kitchings said the home was 20 percent engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
It took firefighters about five minutes to bring the fire under control.
The Red Cross has been called to assist the men who were displaced.
