Garden City Police searching for missing man and his 2 dogs

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is looking for a missing man and his two dogs.
Henry Chmielinski, 27, was last seen on Jan. 24 near the EconoLodge in Garden City.
The police department states that Chmielinski is considered homeless and is usually accompanied by two dogs.
Chmielinski stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Please contact the Garden City Police Department if you know his whereabouts or see him or the dogs.
