Habitat for Humanity dedicates home in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new home was dedicated in Garden City Tuesday.
It was all made possible by several community partners working with the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity.
The dedication of the "Faith Build House" celebrated Habitat for Humanity's team up with Thrivent Financial and several churches and faith-based organizations.
The finished home stands in the Rossignol Hill neighborhood in Garden City.
Cynthia Rochester and her family will move into the house soon. She says she has a 10-year-old daughter and it means the world to her to bring her into this new home.
“It’s changed my life for the better. It gave me a place to stay. Also, it’s somewhere that I can pass down to my family, to my daughter one day,” said Rochester.
Rochester says throughout work on the house, she even learned how to make some future home repairs herself.
Habitat says they were awarded a competitive grant that helped them participate in the Faith Build program.
The land for the build was donated through a partnership with the Garden City Housing team and Queensborough National Bank.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.