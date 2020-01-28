Heritage Foundation gives scholarships to Lowcountry students

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Students in the Lowcountry were given scholarships Tuesday.
The Heritage Classic Foundation held a ceremony where they helped Beaufort and Jasper County students reach their college dreams.
Ten students were honored. They were honored with college scholarships that reflected their achievements in high school.
Students from six different high schools and one home-schooled senior were all honored as scholars at the Heritage Classic Foundation luncheon.
Of the 10, six of the scholars will receive $16,000 over the next four years. Four will receive $20,000. The students were chosen for being not only leaders scholastically, but also in their communities, schools, and churches.
The students we’re considered after they wrote an essay detailing for people they would want to have dinner with. One of the winners, Rhea Desai, wrote hers on female activists, scholars, and doctors. She says this award will help her achieve her dream of going to the University of Michigan and becoming a neurosurgeon. She adds, this award means a lot to her because it helps her show her parents how much she appreciates their hard work.
“I’ve just always been someone who is passionate about education. My parents actually immigrated from India in ’99, and I know they sacrificed a lot to get me a good education. And I just want to make them proud," she said.
As of next fall, the Heritage Classic Foundation will have awarded nearly $4.5-million to over 300 students.
