Historical marker honors 75 years of Georgia Ports Authority

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Ports Authority is receiving another honor-its very own marker from the Georgia Historical Society recognizing the 75 years of operation.
“For 181 years, we have been using history to help Georgians make sense of the present in order to chart a better future," said Dr. W. Todd Groce. "And one of the most important ways, now, that we do that, is through the Business History Initiative.”
The Georgia Ports Authority joins the ranks of other business titans in the state like Coca Cola, Chick-fil-A, Georgia Power, and Gulfstream to receive this honor.
The marker describes the history of the Georgia Ports Authority from its inception in 1945 to the present. And one of GPA’s long-time employees sat front and center to take it all in.
“I have to go back to when I first started," said Betty Ann Rappe. She began working for the GPA in 1967. "It was a very small facility. To me back then, it was huge.”
Rappe says she’s amazed by the growth she’s seen over the years at the Ports Authority, attributing it largely to teamwork and a family-like bond.
"I'm very proud to have been a very small part of this and look forward to bigger and better things for the Port."
Rappe retires this Friday and says she’s thankful to be able to exit seeing her employer of just over a half a century get this honor.
