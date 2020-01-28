How to make tasty sliders for your Super Bowl party

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - The biggest game of the year requires the best snacks of the year.
Sliders make the perfect snacking food for a Super Bowl party, according to Paula Flowers and Sharon Mansell, owners of Fletcher’s Cafe and Catering in Yemassee.
The Lowcountry duo is known for creating the Combahee Cuban’s served at the cafe. They call the Combahee Cuban their Southern interpretation of the classic sandwich.
Ingredients (Serving Size: 30 sliders)
- 4 - 5 lbs. Boston Butt
- Cream of Mushroom Soup
- Dry seasonings
- Black pepper
- 1 Cup water
- 4 - 5 lbs. Butt portion smoked ham
- 1 Liter Coca Cola
- Honey mustard dressing
- Dill pickle slices
- Garlic butter spread
- Slider buns
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine Boston Butt, Cream of Mushroom Soup, seasonings, pepper and water. Bake at 350 for 3 hours.
- Reduce heat to 250 and cook for another 2 hours (or until tender throughout).
- Pour coca cola over ham. Turn oven back up to 350 and bake ham for 3 hours (or until tender throughout).
- Grill slider buns with garlic butter spread in grill pan.
- Add equal amounts of slow-roasted pork & baked ham on bottoms of grilled bun
- Spoon honey mustard over meat.
- Add pickles on top.
- Add top bun, and secure with a toothpick.
