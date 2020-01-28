Kennel Club Helps K-9s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Kennel Club gave back to the community Monday night with a donation of $1500 to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. The money will assist in the restocking of the emergency kits for the canine officers. Some of these items include bandages, medications, syringes, and emergency blankets.
Sheriff John Wilcher was there with some of the K-9 team to accept the check. Lt. Jason Livie, one of those deputies, said, “It’s a great feeling, because it shows us that people outside of our agency are looking out for us, helping us and our K-9s.”
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Kennel Club in other events, but this is their first donation of this kind to them.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has ten K-9s.
