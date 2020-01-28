Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for a Georgia man convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend argue he should not be executed. They cite the additional pain it will cause his children, evidence of brain damage not heard by the jury that sentenced him to die and his model behavior in prison. Donnie Cleveland Lance is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday. He was convicted and sentenced to death in the November 1997 killings of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr. in Jackson County. His lawyers are asking the State Board of Pardons and Paroles to spare his life. The board has set a clemency hearing for Tuesday.