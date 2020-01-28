Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a state trooper shot an armed person on the side of an interstate. News outlets report the trooper was performing a roadside safety inspection Monday on I-95 in Robeson County when a person not involved with the inspection approached. The trooper told the armed person to stop. The commands were ignored. The trooper shot the armed person and that person was taken to a hospital for treatment. The person's condition is unknown. Neither the armed person nor the trooper have been identified. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.