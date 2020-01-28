Marine accused of killing fellow Marine at Beaufort Air Station found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A Marine that was accused of killing his fellow Marine while the two were stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 6.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service says that Corporal Spencer Daily was sentenced to 69 months. He was found guilty of willful discharge of a firearm under circumstances to endanger human life, in addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge.
Daily claimed that while drinking alcohol and playing a video game with the victim, he pointed his gun and accidentally shot the victim.
Read more here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.