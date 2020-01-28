More car seats coming to the Chatham County Health Department

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District has been awarded a mini-grant to bring more car seats and education to families in our area.
Seven of its eight counties received the funding. Nurses with Chatham County Health Department say putting car seats into cars is helping save lives. It’s a program that makes a difference.
“I think people just don’t understand the complexity of car seats and they think they can just you know slam it in the car, buckle the kid in, you’re great," said Sierra Peebles, a registered nurse with the Chatham County Health Department. "But I do think with this grant we are able to give the education that is needed and we’re able to give it to a population that would not otherwise get that education from elsewhere.”
Since 2015 Chatham County has given out 180 car seats to families who could not afford it otherwise. The renewal of the grant allows them to receive 6 rear-facing convertible seats and 4 booster seats a month. Leaders at the health department say that in addition to the seat, families get the training they need to keep kids safe.
“3/4th of the seats that we see that parents bring in are wrong so the education that we give means that we’re teaching them how to use the seat properly, we’re teaching them the importance of the seat, we’re teaching them how to put them in a car properly, but we’re also providing the education to the parents for them to use their seatbelts correctly as well,” Peebles said.
Officials want to remind families that car seats do expire so it’s best to check the seat you are using and while the program only serves WIC families, your local health department can answer questions and perform car seat checks for you.
