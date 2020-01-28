Multiple vehicles shot with BB gun while traveling on Chevis Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after multiple vehicles were hit with BB gun shots on Monday evening.
According to the department, one person was injured.
Police say the incidents happened on Chevis Road. Three vehicles were reportedly hit while traveling down the roadway.
One person in a vehicle was hit in the hip by a BB. That person declined EMS transport at the scene, according to CCPD.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.
