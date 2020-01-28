STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Johnny Bridges grew up in a garage, fixing cars alongside his father and grandfather.
But what he's working on now sometimes leaves them amazed.
“I go home and tell them about what we're doing, and they're all surprised,” Bridges said.
He's one of the students in Ogeechee Tech's Heavy Diesel program. They're learning to keep trucks like this on the road.
“Nobody knew about the program. We went from three students to 15 in one semester,” Heavy Diesel instructor Tory Kent said.
With all the hydraulics, electronics, and diagnostics, it's like these mechanics are physicians for these high tech patients.
One reason for the mechanic demand, the previous generation's retiring with fewer people to take their place.
“They don't want to work on this stuff because it's got electronics,” Kent said.
These students know they have their pick in this field, from truck makers, to hauling companies and more.
“We're doing interviews already. They're looking for us right now, coming and telling us how much we're in demand,” Ogeechee Tech student Antwan Brown said.
And they know what they’ve learned could keep them employed for years to come because they’re Skilled to Work.
