Record calendar year for Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It was a good year for the Port of Savannah in 2019. Executive Director Griff Lynch says the port moved 4.6 million 20-foot containers. This is a 5.6 percent increase from 2018.
“This record-breaking accomplishment is thanks to a dedicated team of professionals including GPA and the International Longshoremen’s Association, our partners in trucking and rail, and those making important investments beyond our gates to accommodate growth,” Lynch said. “It’s a testament to the trust our customers and stakeholders place in our ability to deliver reliable, on-time service, every day.”
The Georgia Ports Authority also handled more than 650,000 cars, trucks, and tractors in 2019. This is up by more than 12,000 units, representing a two percent increase.
“Both Savannah and Brunswick are outperforming the market, with Garden City container trade growing at a rate three times faster than the U.S. total, and Brunswick Ro/Ro units increasing despite a drop in U.S. vehicle sales in 2019,” said GPA Board Chairman Will McKnight.
The total amount of tons transported across the GPA coverage area increased by 4.3 percent to 38.5 million. This is up from 36.9 million in 2018. Lynch credits that increase to steady volumes in breakbulk cargo, as well as growth in bulk and ‘containerized’ goods.
