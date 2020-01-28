Savannah Black Heritage Festival begins Feb. 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Saturday, Savannah State University will produce nearly a month’s worth of events celebrating African-American culture.
“Your Story, My Story, Our Stories" is the theme for this year’s Savannah Black Heritage Festival, which will last through February 23. Highlights of the festival will include a performance by contemporary ballet troupe The Hiplet Ballerinas, a concert by reggae violinists The Sons of Mystro, and an art exhibition featuring works by artists from the National Alliance of Artists from Historical Black Colleges and Universities.
All events except for Grand Festival Day on February 8 are free and open to the public.
Shirley James, the festival’s coordinator, stopped by Morning Break to share more of what the festival has in store for the hostess city.
Summary Schedule:
- Feb. 1: National Freedom Day Observance
- 11:00 a.m., Coastal Georgia Center
- Feb. 2: Opening Reception: Exhibit showcasing works by artists from the National Alliance of Artists from Historical Black Colleges and Universities
- Beach Institute African-American Cultural Center
- Continues through Feb. 29
- Feb. 4: Performance by the Hiplet Ballerinas
- 7:30 p.m., Johnny Mercer Theater
- Feb. 8: Grand Festival Day
- Savannah Civic Center
- Feb. 14: Concert by Sons of Mystro
- 7:30 p.m., St. Philip Monumental AME Church
- Feb. 18: Future of Jazz Legacy Concert
- 7:00 p.m., Jewish Educational Alliance
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.