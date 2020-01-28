Tigers earn pair of blowout wins, honor Kobe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State Tiger men’s and women’s basketball team each earned SIAC victories Monday night, and both did it in impressive fashion. Along the way, they honored Kobe Bryant.
SAVANNAH STATE 81, PAINE 57 (MEN)
The Tigers made it four straight wins in SIAC play with a blowout victory over Paine Monday night.
Marcus Scott scored a game-high 25 points, including going 6-9 from behind the three-point line, while Zion Williams and Adrian Bonds added 13 and 14 points respectively.
SSU led 39-35 at halftime, but a 15-2 Tiger run in the first four and a half minutes of the second half put Horace Broadnax’s team out in front for good.
The Tigers forced 20 Lion turnovers and made 16 threes in the rout.
SSU improves to 5-8 overall, 5-5 in SIAC play. The Tigers visit Albany State on Saturday.
SAVANNAH STATE 81, PAINE 61 (WOMEN)
After a loss to #17 Benedict Saturday ended a three-game winning streak, Savannah State women’s head coach Cedric Baker was worried about how his young team would respond Monday against Paine.
He shouldn’t have.
The Tigers overcame 27 turnovers to pull away from the Lions in the fourth for a 20-point win.
Ta’Kyla Austin scored a season-high 24 points, while Azhana Maxwell added 14 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.
After Paine scored off a Tiger turnover to cut the deficit to just four late in the 3rd quarter, SSU outscored the Lions 34-18 over the final 11:08 of the game to win by 20.
SSU improves to 10-5 on the season with a 5-5 record in SIAC play.
TIGERS HONOR KOBE DURING MONDAY’S GAMES
The sudden, tragic death of Kobe Bryant rocked the sports world Sunday afternoon, especially those in basketball.
The shock was no different for players at Savannah State, who used Monday’s games as a chance to honor Bryant’s legacy on the game.
In the men’s game, both teams took 24 second shot clock violations immediately after the tip. Kobe wore #24 for much of his time with Los Angeles.
Many of the Tiger women wrote messages on their shoes to honor Bryant.
