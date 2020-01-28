Tuesday: Cool, Sunny Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are a few degrees cooler than Monday morning. Plan on a temperature in the upper 30s and lower 40s inland this morning; low to mid-40s around the Savannah Metro and near 50° at the beach through 8 a.m.
The forecast is dry and visibility is good this morning.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the low to mid-50s by noon. Temperature are forecast to peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Temps cool into the 50s, then 40s, this evening under a mostly clear sky. Wednesday begins chilly and mostly sunny - followed by more clouds. Rain rolls in from the southwest Wednesday afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected and rain wraps up early Thursday morning.
Looking ahead - cooler, and occasionally wet, weather lasts into the upcoming weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.