Body of man, woman found in Hilton Head Island home

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The body of a man and woman was found inside a home in Bryant Park Cottages in Hilton Head.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office conducted at a welfare check at a residence on Spanish Wells Road just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the cause of death at this time is not determined.
Additional information, including the identities of the deceased man and woman, will be released when available. Residents of Bryant Park Cottages can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next several hours.
