Continued growth key topic at Jasper Co. State of the Community meeting

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Chamber of Commerce brought county leaders together on Wednesday for a State of the Community meeting.
Hardeeville, and the rest of Jasper County, is looking to expand and improve in 2020
"Ridgeland was fourth safest municipality in South Carolina in terms of violence crimes per capita,” Ridgeland Mayor Joey Malphrus said.
Elected leaders pressed the need for growth in the county at Wednesday's state of the county meeting.
"Try to get those people together as well as the county to let those people know what’s going on in different parts of the county,” Jasper County Council Chairman Henry Etheridge said.
"Hardeeville has burst in the sunshine and soared upwards,” Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams said.
Williams says the cities in Jasper County need to focus on branding.
"I joke sometimes that many people now want to come to Hardeeville, they just don’t want anyone to know they're here,” Mayor Williams said.
While also building up the economy.
"The economic backbone of Hardeeville in the coming decades will be forged by new jobs,” Mayor Williams said.
"4,200 foot runway that was completed at the Ridgeland airport,” Etheridge said.
Economic development, including air travel, is a priority for the county as they compete with surrounding areas.
"Bigger planes can come in and we look for a lot of economic development around that airport,” Etheridge said.
And work towards improving every part of life in Jasper County.
