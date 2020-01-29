Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 1-29-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An area of low pressure will pass to our south tonight. This will bring clouds and showers into the area. Weak high pressure Thursday with drier conditions. Another fast moving area of low pressure will pass to our south Friday. This will bring lots of clouds with more showers. High pressure returns late Saturday into Tuesday with dry weather and milder temps. A cold front brings another rain chance Wednesday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance for showers, highs 58-62.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance for showers through 4am, lows 43-48.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs 60-63.
Thursday night will be cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers through midnight, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday night will see clearing skies, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 70.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers late, highs in the low 70s.
