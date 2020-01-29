8 displaced after Belfair Dr. fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Eight people have been displaced after a house fire on Belfair Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Savannah Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home and discovered a blaze inside a wall. They quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to other parts of the home.
A woman was babysitting at the home at the time of the fire. She and the children were able to escape without injury.
Power had to be cut and the eight people living at the home were displaced. The Red Cross was called to provide them assistance.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
