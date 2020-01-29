Doug Collins (R-Ga.) announces bid for U.S. Senate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Representative Doug Collins announced his bid for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday with many political experts saying the move could divide the state party at the ballot box in November.
His announcement comes as some state lawmakers are proposing changes to state election law. It would also change the law to require party primaries for the special Senate election he’ll enter.
Senator Kelly Loeffler was appointed to the seat Collins and other challengers will run for after Senator Johnny Isaakson retired from the position at the end of 2019.
Adding a primary could make the path to hang onto the seat more difficult.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.