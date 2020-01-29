Fighting germs and avoiding viruses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This year, germs are spreading rapidly. From the national news of coronavirus, to the flu here locally, several are looking for ways to get rid of the germs and stay healthy.
One of the places that might be getting you sick is your work. Officials at Enviro-Master Services say workplaces can be full of germs. They say you not only need to beware or the bathroom, but also your desk, cellphone and even sick coworkers.
To help fight these germs in the workplace, Enviro-Master has what they call a “virus vaporizer.” Businesses hire them to bring their sprayer to get rid of germs and viruses. “We apply a hospital grade germicide it’s actually registered with the EPA,” said Matthew Merry, Owner of Enviro-Master Services in Savannah and Charleston. “It’s non-toxic, it’s not going to hurt people. It’s not going to hurt the environment, but the beauty of it is these virus’ and bacteria can’t grow an immunity to it.”
Enviro-Master says their sprayer eliminates 99.9 percent of germs and can keep them away for nearly a week. They say it defends against the flu, hepatitis, norovirus and more.
“This has actually been proven to help with over 49 viruses and obviously the flavor of the day right now is the horrible coronavirus,” said Matthew Merry. “A lot of folks don’t know there are actually multiple strains of the corona virus and while ours has been found to be effective against different strains of the coronavirus right now I’m not aware of anything domestically that has been proven to be effective against this current strain.”
The virus vaporizer can only be used at businesses now, but these germ fighters say there are some easy things you can do to protect yourself at home too. “Products like Lysol that will kill on contact can help,” said Merry.
“Making sure that you keep your toilet paper covered, close the lid when you flush the toilet at home and wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands.”
While you may know it and hear it all the time, CDC research shows washing your hands can reduce respiratory illness by up to 21 percent.
Even the smallest things can make the biggest difference and help keep you healthy this year.
