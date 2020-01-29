32 GSP troopers fired for cheating on online exam

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT/AP) - The Georgia State Patrol says an entire graduating class of its Trooper School has been fired or resigned amid a cheating scandal.
Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough confirmed at a news conference Wednesday that 32 troopers were fired after being accused of cheating on an online exam for the speed detection operator component of the school’s curriculum.
“Disciplinary action was taken this morning against 30 members of the Georgia State Patrol following an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards for the Department of Public Safety,” Col. Mark McDonough from the GSP said. “The disciplinary action was their immediate dismissal from the department. The action follows an investigation that the troopers, all members of the 106th Trooper School, cheated on an online examination for the speed detection operator component of the trooper school curriculum. The investigation found the allegations to be true, and the dismissals were made this morning.”
Allegations against the troopers were brought against one trooper back in October 2019, which led to a snowball of allegations against other troopers, CBS said.
"When that person was disciplined for those activities, he then came forward and said, 'Well, I'm not the only one who cheated. I'm not the only one who did this,' and made the allegation that essentially everybody had cheated. Well, when that occurs, that gets your attention, and then we go down the path of the investigation of the whole school," McDonough said.
That specific trooper class graduated in 2019 with 33 total troopers. One trooper resigned after the cheating allegations came to light.
Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.