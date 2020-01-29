Habersham School to open doors at new location in Fall 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Habersham School is working on some big changes for the next school year.
The 30 acres will have a brand new school, gyms, and much more. Construction has already begun, but school leaders have spent years planning for their new building.
Students at the Habersham School are currently attending two locations.
“The things we have are charming but old and not really designed to be a school so to be able to be outfitted to be a school, to have classrooms and outdoor learning and gym space and baseball fields and all of those things are a part of the excitement of the new campus,” said Angie Copetillo, Head of School Emeritus.
The school will be built in three phases. The first phase costs about $13 million and includes the school, gyms, athletic fields and more. School leaders say the space provides new options to students.
“Our schedule in the middle school is designed to have significant breaks between class periods throughout the day and I think getting to do that in a forest and with water and you know surrounded by nature is going to be really exciting thing,” said Dean of Students Max Belz.
Officials say the bulk of the work will be starting very soon.
“The surprise for most people is just ‘oh you can build a school in that amount of time’, but steels already been ordered, all those kinds of things,” said Copetillo
School leaders say they plan to be in the school this coming fall, but do have contingency plans if construction runs behind
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.