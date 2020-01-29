Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as No. 9 Duke beat Pittsburgh 79-67 on a night when both teams honored Kobe Bryant during a pregame ceremony at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The somber opening gave way to a testy battle on the court that included an eruption by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski — in the direction of his own fans. The Hall of Fame coach was angered by the Cameron Crazies directing a playful chant at Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel. Krzyzewski came across the court to scold the fans for chanting at the opposing coach.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Tevin Mack had a carer-high 32 points and Clyde Trapp hit a go-ahead driving layup with 2.5 seconds left as Clemson rallied from 10-points down in the second half to defeat Syracuse 71-70 on Tuesday night. Mack is a grad transfer who played at Texas and Alabama before joining the Tigers this year. He had 23 points in the second half during the comeback for Clemson. Mack also had a game-best 10 rebounds as the Tigers ended Syracuse's five-game win streak. Buddy Boeheim and Elijah Hughes had 22 points each for the Orange.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 30 points and the Charlotte Hornets rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 97-92 and snap a season-high, eight-game losing streak. Charlotte (16-31) trailed by 13 points three times in the second quarter before closing within 50-47 at halftime and taking the lead for good late in the third quarter against New York (13-35). The Hornets hadn't won since Jan. 4 and their losing streak was the longest for the franchise since the 2014-15 season. Julius Randle had 24 points and Marcus Morris scored 23 for New York.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Suarez has gotten a job for the upcoming NASCAR season with Gaunt Brothers Racing. The hiring comes a little more than a week before teams report to Daytona International Speedway to begin preparing for the season opening race. Suarez learned during last year's season finale weekend in November that Stewart-Haas Racing was not bringing the Mexican driver back for a second season. It left the former Xfinity Series champion in a lurch until he landed the No. 96 Toyota for the Gaunt Brothers. The team has raced at the Cup level since 2015.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony says he's eager to return to the Tar Heels as soon as he's cleared in his recovery from knee surgery. The star point guard has been sidelined since before the December arthroscopic procedure to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. It's unclear exactly when he might return. Anthony has missed 11 straight games but says he wants to make sure he's “100% confident in myself" before returning. The potential one-and-done NBA prospect also says he's “all in” on returning to play with the Tar Heels, who are 4-7 without him.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers are bringing back Chase Blackburn as their special teams coordinator. Blackburn spent the last two seasons in the same role under former head coach Ron Rivera, but was on an expiring contract. Blackburn has some history with new Panthers coach Matt Rhule. They spent time together in 2012 with the New York Giants when Blackburn was a linebacker and Rhule worked as an assistant offensive line coach.