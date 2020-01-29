The History of Leopold’s: a legacy built by ice cream

“When my dad came here as a youngster, he and my Uncle George who is[sic] sort of a surrogate father to him...they initially went to Brazil, Indiana where they had a relative there," said Stratton Leopold. Leopold now leads the store now as the senior ice cream scooper. "The relative was in the candy and ice cream business and that’s where they fell in love with this business. My dad, when he first came back from the first world war, they wanted to open an ice cream business. And they found a business on the corner of Gwinnett and Habersham. Through research, I found they didn’t buy the building initially. They bought the business in 1919. They then opened the business and started making ice cream, small amounts at first and after a few years saved money to buy the building and continue. We lived upstairs over the store, that’s where I grew up.”