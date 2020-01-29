Hofstra looks to sweep Elon

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Hofstra has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Elon has depended on freshmen. For the Pride, seniors Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton, Isaac Kante and Tareq Coburn have combined to account for 73 percent of the team's scoring, including 84 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have combined to score 43 percent of Elon's points this season, including 47 percent of the team's points over its last five games.