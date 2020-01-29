Invesco: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $239 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.
The investment management company posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $688.3 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.12 billion.
Invesco shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. The stock has decreased slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.
