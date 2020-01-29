JMU looks to end streak vs Charleston

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: College of Charleston has been fueled by senior leadership while James Madison has depended on freshmen this year. For the Cougars, seniors Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have combined to score 54 percent of the team's points this season, including 65 percent of all Cougars points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have collectively scored 53 percent of James Madison's points this season, including 62 percent of the team's points over its last five games.