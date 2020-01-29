Preparations underway for 12th annual Junk to Funk Fashion Show at SAA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the hottest shows in town put on by high schoolers.
Students and teachers at Savannah Arts Academy are putting the final touches on the 12th annual Junk to Funk Fashion Show. Students take unconventional materials like paper waste and make wearable art.
This year’s theme is Mirage and it’s got an Egyptian flare to it. The show includes 108 student made showpiece garments.
“It gives our students a level of confidence that we sometimes don’t see just inside the classroom," said SAA Visual Arts Department Chair Trellis Payne. "It’s also important to look back on such a unique experience that has them collaborate with musicians and dancers and behind the scenes technical students. It involves just about every fine arts group in our school.”
Some students even got to go Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to do research in the Egyptian wing.
Opening night is this Thursday and tickets to Junk to Funk are already sold out.
